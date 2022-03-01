Lexington woman charged with TennCare fraud

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Henderson County woman is being charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property.

According to the Office of Inspector General, 38-year-old Jeanifer Donegan, of Lexington, allegedly misrepresented her financial situation to access TennCare benefits she wasn’t eligible for.

Investigators say that Donegan falsely reported she had custody of her two children, and that they were living in her home. This resulted in TennCare paying more than $21,743 in fees and claims.

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony, and theft of property is a Class C felony. The case is being prosecuted by District 26 Attorney Jody Pickens.

For more news out of Henderson County, click here.