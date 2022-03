Mugshots : Madison County : 02/28/22 – 03/01/22

Christopher Everett Christopher Everett: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Christopher Everett: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Christopher Pierce Christopher Pierce: Assault

Faith Everett Faith Everett: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Faith Everett: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jonathan Burke Jonathan Burke: Aggravated assault

Latoya Rodgers Price Latoya Rodgers Price: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Burglary, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

No Ceu No Ceu: Public intoxication

Shayna Casey Shayna Casey: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Tyler McMillion Tyler McMillion: First degree murder, murder (reckless homicide), child abuse or neglect, leaving child in unattended motorvehicle Tyler McMillion: First degree murder, murder (reckless homicide), child abuse or neglect, leaving child in unattended motorvehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.