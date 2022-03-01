Senate OKs residency requirements for US House candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The GOP-controlled Senate has advanced legislation requiring U.S. House and Senate candidates to meet the same criteria imposed on state legislative candidates.

Tennessee rules mandate that candidates be state residents for at least three years and residents of the county in which they are running for at least one year “immediately preceding the election.”

The bill passed 31-1 on Monday, with Republican Sen. Todd Gardenhire casting the lone no vote.

Potential Republican congressional candidate and video producer Robby Starbuck says lawmakers are trying to prevent him from running.

Starbuck moved from California to Tennessee in 2019.

He’s been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.