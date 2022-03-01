Tennessee to first lady to help clean east Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s first lady is coming to help clean up east Jackson.

A news release says first lady Maria Lee will join business leaders to remove litter at Shirlene Mercer Walking Trail Park.

“We are thrilled to have first lady Maria Lee in Jackson for Pitch In TN,” said City of Jackson, TN Recycle Coordinator Robin Chance. “I look forward to the help our volunteers, who have a heart to keep our city and state free of litter, will bring to this event.”

“We welcome First Lady Maria Lee to our great city,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “And we thank her and Keep Tennessee Beautiful for choosing Jackson for the Pitch In TN initiative.”

The cleanup event will begin at 10 a.m. at 800 East Chester Street.

