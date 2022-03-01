William (Lannie) Ferrell, age 71, passed away at his home in Brownsville, TN February 20, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. This visitation will be followed by a gathering at Jimmy’s Main Street Grill for friends and family.

Lannie Ferrell was born August 21, 1950, in Somerville, TN. He was self-employed at Ferrell Construction and was an avid musician / singer / songwriter all his life. He enjoyed music, TV, car rides and spending time with family.

He is survived by his children, Marie Ferrell Schroeder (Dan) of Fayetteville, AR, Renee Ferrell Warren (Jamie), William Ferrell (Cari) both of Brownsville, TN, Scarlett Hill (Dakota) of Dyersburg, TN and Brandi Carney of Jackson, TN; his sisters, Ann Thompson of Collierville, TN, Sheila Meseke (Fred) of Lubbock,TX, and Karen Whatley (Bill) Tyler, TX. He left a legacy to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, William (Buddy) Ferrell and his mother, Evelyn Campbell Ferrell; one sister, Sara Ferrell; his great grandchild Casey Ferrell; the mother of his children, Katherine Blackwell Ferrell, and his 21-year partner Connie Highfield.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Haywood County High School Band in Brownsville, TN.

“The loss of my father stings a lot, and always will, but Daddy knew he was truly loved, so through all the sadness, I am smiling. You will be missed greatly Daddy.” Renee Ferrell Warren