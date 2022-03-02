AG urges people take safety measures after 2021 data breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Attorney General is advising people to take steps to protect their identity following a 2021 data breach.

The breach, which was announced by T-Mobile in August of 2021, impacted over 53 million people, including over 757,300 in Tennessee.

Information that was compromised includes names, date of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s licenses, the news release says.

The release says that information from that breach is beginning to appear on the dark web.

“Don’t wait to protect your personal information,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “Even if you were not a T-Mobile customer at the time of the breach, you could still be affected because of the large impact on former and prospective T-Mobile customers. We encourage residents who received notice to heed this alert and take steps to monitor and protect their information for identity theft.”

Steps to protect your identity include:

If you think you may be a victim, visit identitytheft.gov for help.

