Governor’s proposed budget to increase THP numbers in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a budget that includes 20 extra troopers for the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Shelby County.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says this is to focus on “proven crime prevention methods and addressing law enforcement staff shortages.”

The release says the governor will be in Memphis this week for a ride-along with THP troopers and the Memphis Police Department.

“Violent crime has no place in Tennessee, period. To immediately strengthen public safety, we have to invest in evidence-based crime prevention methods and continue efforts to recruit and retain qualified law enforcement officers,” Lee said. “I commend the Memphis Police Department for their work to protect neighborhoods across the city and look forward to our continued partnership.”

According to the release, this Fiscal Year 22-33 budget includes:

20 additional THP troopers in Shelby County

A $150 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state

Increased funding for basic training of law enforcement/increased training for new recruits

Access to a portal that will find qualified law enforcement recruits from outside of Tennessee

