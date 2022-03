Mugshots : Madison County : 03/01/22 – 03/02/22

Amanda Climer Amanda Climer: Violation of probation

Clifton Jeanes Clifton Jeanes: Violation of parole

Dale McClatcher Dale McClatcher: Violation of community corrections

Deasa Douglas Deasa Douglas: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Dustin Shannon Dustin Shannon: Violation of order of protection



James Bray James Bray: Evading arrest, violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

Jermon Jones Jermon Jones: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal trespass

Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear

Kenneth Golden Kenneth Golden: Failure to appear

Kortazia Dowlen Kortazia Dowlen: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Mariah Scruggs Mariah Scruggs: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving

Obryant Selmer Obryant Selmer: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Reginald Turner Reginald Turner: Criminal trespass

Ricardo Romero Ricardo Romero: Identity theft

Ronnie Hopkins Ronnie Hopkins: Contempt of court



Taqaivus Thomas-Sangster Taqaivus Thomas-Sangster: Failure to appear

Telesa Conway Telesa Conway: Violation of community corrections

Tristan Braswell Tristan Braswell: Reckless driving, drag racing

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/02/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.