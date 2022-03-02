Registration for JMCSS Pre-K schools are now open

JACKSON, Tenn.–Registration for Jackson-Madison County School System’s Pre-K schools are now open.

You can find the online application at jmcss.org/register.

After you complete the application, you must also turn in the required documents.

Those include immunization records, a copy of the birth certificate, household income verification, and 3 proofs of residence in Jackson or Madison County.

You can turn the documents in to the JMCSS’ Central Office on North Parkway on March 29-31 and again April 27 and 28.