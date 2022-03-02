Shirley Ann Sliger, age 85 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Charter Senior Living Facility in Paris. Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral with Rev. Caren Teichmann of First Christian Church where she was a member officiating. Burial will follow at Bevil Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Thursday at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the service.

Shirley Ann Sliger was born October 28, 1936 in Paris, TN to the late James Noble Melton and the late Katie Erin Sager Melton. On August 1, 1954 she married Ted McKinley “Kenny” Sliger, Jr., and he preceded her in death on June 14, 2013. Shirley and Kenny lived in various places over the years (Texas and Indiana) before returning to Paris after retirement.

Shirley was a beautiful singer and loved to sing with her sister, Margaret when they were growing up. Although she and Kenny had no children of their own, they were thought of as second parents by their nieces and nephews who always enjoyed their visits. She graduated from Grove High School and worked at St. Vincent Hospital for 25 years in medical records.

Shirley is survived by her two nephews, Greg (Michelle) Greene and James Greene all of Middleton, TN; four nieces: Teresa (Tom) Morrison of Collierville, TN, Kris (Brian) Barron of Byhalia, MS, Pam (Joe) Jackson of Middleburg, FL and Tracie Melton Hannagan of Paris, TN.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Melton Greene, and her brother James “Jimmy” Melton.