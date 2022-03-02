UT Gardens Plant Sale to be held May 6, 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Spring Plant Sale with the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson is coming back.

UT Gardens says the sale will offer over 500 plants grown by local master gardeners, including a variety of annuals, perennials, trees, conifers, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, succulents and house plants.

“Spring is the perfect time to step back into the garden after the cold months and freshen things up,” said Jason Reeves, director of the UT Gardens in Jackson. “At the Spring Plant Sale, you’ll find all types of plants that will help revive your landscape, add color to your garden and give your vegetable patch a boost.”

Admission to the sale is free.

The sale will be from Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can read the full news release here.

