UT Gardens Plant Sale to be held May 6, 7

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Spring Plant Sale with the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson is coming back.

Ut Gardens Jackson

As pictured in one of the greenhouses at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, there will be many varieties of annuals, as well as perennials, shrubs and trees available at the sale. (Photo courtesy of UT Gardens)

UT Gardens says the sale will offer over 500 plants grown by local master gardeners, including a variety of annuals, perennials, trees, conifers, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, succulents and house plants.

“Spring is the perfect time to step back into the garden after the cold months and freshen things up,” said Jason Reeves, director of the UT Gardens in Jackson. “At the Spring Plant Sale, you’ll find all types of plants that will help revive your landscape, add color to your garden and give your vegetable patch a boost.”

Admission to the sale is free.

The sale will be from Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can read the full news release here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts