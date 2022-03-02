Warmest Day of 2022 on Wednesday, Storm Chances Return this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for March 2nd:

It turned out to the warmest day so far in 2022 across West Tennessee. Those of you hoping for the spring like weather, you got it! Highs are in the mid to upper 70s today. A weak front will drop temperatures into the low 70s on Thursday before more clouds, rain showers and thunderstorms return into the upcoming weekend. Catch the latest details and more on what you can expect coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies are expected across West Tennessee tonight. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and that will keep most of us out of the 30s. Expect overnight lows to drop down to around 40° tonight.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Lows tonight will only fall down to the mid 40s. Clear skies and a light breeze can be expected for all the region. Sunny skies are expected to dominate over West Tennessee this work week as a large area of high pressure is forecast to linger around the region. Highs should reach the low 70s again on Thursday. The winds will stay out of the west during the middle of the week but could come out of the southwest on Wednesday night and possibly the northwest on Thursday as a weak front will pass by the area. Temperatures will be a little cooler in our northern counties then our southern counties on Thursday. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s overnight during the middle of the week. Enjoy some really nice weather for a few days!

FRIDAY:

Highs on Friday could warm into the mid 70s but some clouds will be increasing towards the back half of the day. The timing of the next system is still being determined but it does not appear that it will impact West Tennessee until the upcoming weekend. The winds will start to come out of the south on Friday and that will start to set the stage for our next chance for showers and storms into the weekend. Friday night lows will drop into the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is expected to be warm and humid and chances for showers and storms will return to the Mid South. Thunderstorms appear to be likely for some as the system moves through but the timing and location of the most significant weather is still yet to be determined. Highs will still reach the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows Saturday night should only fall down to around 60°. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend gets a little closer, especially if you have outdoor plans. Rain chances and non severe storms are expected Saturday night and storm chances increase into the end of the weekend. The storm threat appears to get going Sunday evening and stick around into Monday morning. Some stronger or severe storms look possible so we will be watching the situation closely over the next few days.

LIGHTNING SAFETY:

With storms returning this weekend, and as we get closer to the heart of severe weather season in West Tennessee, here are some interesting facts about lightning that you might not have known in the graphic below. Also, did you know that there are multiple types of lightning? For example, there’s “intra-cloud” and “cloud-to-ground” flashes. Cloud-to-ground lightning can either have a positive or negative charge depending on what part of the cloud it comes from! Visit weather.gov/safety/lightning-science-types-flashes for more info on lightning science.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

