80s Returned to Some West TN. Areas for the 1st Time in 2022, Storm Chances Return on Sunday/Monday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for March 3rd:

For the first time in 2022 areas in West Tennessee topped the 80° mark. A weak front is passing through dropping temperatures about 10°, but it will be short lived and pushed back to the north on Friday. More clouds move in Friday, rain chances return this weekend and storms are possible on Monday. We we have you hour by hour weekend forecast breakdown and more on Monday’s storm threat coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies are expected across West Tennessee tonight. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and that will keep most of us in the mid 40s. Some clouds will try to move in as we get into the early morning hours on Friday.

FRIDAY:

Highs on Friday could warm into the mid 70s but some clouds will be increasing towards the back half of the day. The timing of the next system is still being determined but it does not appear that it will impact West Tennessee until the upcoming weekend. The winds will start to come out of the south on Friday and that will start to set the stage for our next chance for showers and storms into the weekend. Friday night lows will drop into the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is expected to be warm and humid and chances for showers and storms will return to the Mid South. Thunderstorms appear to be likely for some as the system moves through but the timing and location of the most significant weather is still yet to be determined. Highs will still reach the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows Saturday night should only fall down into the low 60s. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend gets a little closer, especially if you have outdoor plans. Rain chances and non severe storms are expected Saturday night and storm chances increase into the end of the weekend. The storm threat appears to get going Sunday evening and stick around into Monday morning. Some stronger or severe storms look possible so we will be watching the situation closely over the next few days. Sunday night lows are forecast to be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday morning & afternoon looks to be our best shot at a severe storm or two or at least some stronger straight line wind storms from the incoming storm system. A cold front will pass by on Monday bringing not only the shower/storm activity, but a change in the wind direction as well from the southwest to the northwest. Highs will fall into the mid 60s on Monday and likely the mid 50s on Tuesday. The showers will move on out by Monday night and a dry but cooler day is expected on Tuesday. Some of the long term forecast model guidance is showing another low pressure system tracking to our south in the middle of next week and it could bring another round of rain showers to West Tennessee on Wednesday. If that system misses us will be because it stayed too far to the south. We will be keeping a close eye on both Monday and Wednesday’s rain and storm chances all weekend long in the Storm Team Weather Center.

TORNADO SAFETY:

Severe weather could be returning to West Tennessee Sunday and Monday Here is a quick refresher on Tornado safety. Be ready BEFORE athreatens

Develop & communicate a safety plan for wherever you are (e.g. home, work, school)

Identify a safe place!

Practice your safety plan & going to your safe place

Have way(s) to receive watches/warnings

Be familiar with weather terminology!

Do you know the difference between a Watch & a Warning? How about an Emergency?

Watch- Be Prepared. Be ready to put your plan in place & go to your safe place.

Warning- Take Action! GO to your safe place!

LIGHTNING SAFETY:

With storms returning this weekend, and as we get closer to the heart of severe weather season in West Tennessee, here are some interesting facts about lightning that you might not have known in the graphic below. Also, did you know that there are multiple types of lightning? For example, there’s “intra-cloud” and “cloud-to-ground” flashes. Cloud-to-ground lightning can either have a positive or negative charge depending on what part of the cloud it comes from! Visit weather.gov/safety/lightning-science-types-flashes for more info on lightning science.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

