Charles Harold Traylor, 78, died peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in Somerville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Charles was born to the late Harold and Dorothy (Hancock) Traylor. Mr. Traylor was the current Director at FCSA where he served the last thirty-three years. He was one of the original founders of Tennessee Solid Waste Directors Association (TSWDA) and was honored as Director of the Year in 2017.

In 1964, he married Beverly Wiseman of Otwell, Indiana, who survives. They are parents of three sons, Charles Troy (Janet), Martin Jean (Cheryl) and Brandon Lee (Amy); six grandchildren, Jered Traylor (fiancé Joanna), Nicholas Traylor (Logan), Matthew Traylor (Randi), Anne Ye (Nan), Katie and Sarah Traylor; and two great-grandchildren, Mei and Sophie. He also leaves two brothers, Mike and Alan Traylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Traylor.

His family was a great joy but his greatest joy came from a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He loved fellowship with God’s people and sharing his blessings.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Traylor was held at 6 P.M. at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A private burial was held at Iva Union Public Cemetery in Iva, Indiana.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to “Operation Heal our Patriots” through Samaritans Purse, Memphis Union Mission or Somerville First Baptist Church.

