Chester County Junior High School sees improvement in rating

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders and students at a local high school are moving on up.

Chester County Junior High School has made a milestone improvement from a level one to a level five school.

School improvement ratings are part of the accountability system for Tennessee schools.

Chester County High focused on curriculum, instruction, assessment, culture, and climate.

Under the direction of their principal, Dr. Belinda Anderson, they adopted two new curricula in math and English that have helped students improve.

Anderson says she leans on feedback from students to build better relationships.

She says becoming a level five school shows teachers are doing what is needed to meet the needs of students.

“Anything that involves students is absolutely worth it, and so I guess my philosophy would be it’s all about them. It’s all about our students and what is best for them and what is best practices for them,” Anderson said.

“That’s something that we are very proud of, and not just for ourselves, but that means that we have done what we set out to do, which is to provide students with what they need so that they can go on to be successful in whatever they decide they want to do,” said Christy McManus, the instructional coach at Chester County Junior High School.

Leaders say it hasn’t been easy, but it has been worth it.

