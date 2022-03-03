Community gives input on road extension project

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members made their voices heard on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting at the South Jackson Community Center.

They wanted to get the public’s input about the Bypass Road Extension Project.

That project includes the 45 Bypass from Airways Boulevard to South Highland Avenue, and the relocation of Highway 18.

Community members got a chance to look at the preliminary designs, access where their homes were, and give suggestions for improvement.

Officials say the project won’t happen overnight.

“It’ll be interesting. It’s a long process and it’s a lot of money being spent, but it just happens to be that way,” said Thomas Wolf, an engineer for the City of Jackson.

There will be more meetings on the Road Extension Project in the future.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.