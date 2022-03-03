Dr. Robert L. Richardson III, age 60, of Paris, TN died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his son’s residence in Memphis. Affectionately known as “Dr. Bo,” he retired in December, 2021, after a life-long career of practicing medicine. He lived a full life of accomplishments, and was dedicated to teaching healthcare professionals and serving his patients. Dr. Bo loved spending as much time with his family as possible. He also enjoyed attending movies, playing video games, and cooking entirely too much food to share with as many people as he could crowd around a table. His sense of humor and gregarious outgoing nature, coupled with his infectious laughter, will be remembered forever by everyone who met him.

Dr. Bo was a 1979 graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, TN where he was a four-year member of the All-State Band playing trombone. He studied undergraduate at Rhodes College in Memphis, took a sabbatical to work as a scrub assistant in cardio-thoracic surgery, then returned to the University of Memphis where he graduated with a degree in biology in 1986. He attended the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, where he graduated with a Doctorate in Medicine in 1991. He served his Internal Medicine internship and residency at the University of Tennessee in Memphis from 1991-1994 and served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine from 1994-1995. He was first certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1995.

Later that same year, he and his family moved to Paris, Tennessee when he became a partner at East Wood Clinic, where he remained until 2005 when he returned to Memphis as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He returned to Paris in 2009 as the Director of Hospitalists for Henry County Medical Center, and served as a hospitalist from 2009-2018. From 2018 until 2021, he was a physician at Henry County Medical Center’s Transitions Health Clinic.

He served on the Executive Committee at HCMC for five years and was Chief of Staff 2016-2017. During his time in Paris, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Plus Endowment and the Board of Directors for the Specific Perceptual Motor Difficulties organization. Dr. Bo was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Paris, where he enjoyed singing in the choir whenever his schedule allowed.

Dr. Richardson was born June 25, 1961, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dr. Robert L. Richardson, Jr. (Jenny) and the late Jane Shackleford Richardson.

He was married August 4, 1984, to his wife of 37 years Dawn Brewer Richardson, who survives in Paris. Along with his wife and father, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Eric) Gallimore of Memphis and Emily (Trey) Gerrell of Memphis; one son, Robert L. Richardson IV of Memphis; two brothers, John (Joni) Stewart of Dallas, TX and Randy (Cathy) Richardson of Memphis, two sisters, Susan (Steve) Horn of Shalimar, FL and June (Dave) White of Memphis; and two step-brothers, Hunter (Lisa) Mitchell of Oxford, MS and Dr. Gregg (Amy) Mitchell of Jackson, TN; eleven nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. In addition, he is survived by five god-sons: Jay McCadams of Waco, TX, Sam McCadams of Memphis, TN, Harper Stiles of Washington, D.C., Hunter Stiles of Dallas, TX, and Harrison Stiles of Greenville, KY.

Arrangements are being handled by McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, TN. Public visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Joy Weathersbee and Dr. Ben F. Boone officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM until the time of the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Richardson, John Stewart, Todd Stiles, Hansel McCadams, Eric Gallimore, Trey Gerrell, Jay McCadams, and Jacob Scharping. Named as honorary pallbearers are Harper Stiles, Hunter Stiles, Harrison Stiles, Sam McCadams, Tammie Holcomb, Angie Dotson, Deborah Smothers, Samantha Davidson, Amanda Fuller, and the staff of Transitions Health Clinic, Eagle Creek Clinic, and Camden Medical Clinic.

The visitation and funeral service are open to the public, to be followed by a private family burial service at Walters Cemetery. The family requests that any memorials be made to First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, Henry County Medical Center Hospice, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.