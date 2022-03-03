Dry and Spring-Like Conditions Continue Until Showers this Weekend

Weather Update – Thursday, March 3, 2022 – 8:30 AM

TODAY:

Mild temperatures begin this morning with 40’s and 50’s. However, temperatures will begin warming over the course of the day, even with a mild cold front passing this afternoon. Highs will still reach into the 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear skies will remain even into the evening, as lows drop into the 40’s once again. Overnight, the passing cold front will turn stationary and the warm air mass will overtake.

TOMORROW:

A mild warm front will pass in the morning after the warm air mass overtakes the stationary front. However, this will lead to a warm up in the mid 70’s by the afternoon. A few clouds will remain, especially in the second half of the day. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy skies remain with lows in the 50’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our dry streak comes to an end by this weekend, with storms returning Saturday. Highs remain in the 70’s on Saturday with the chance for some late scattered thunderstorms. Overnight, lows drop into the 60’s with showers continuing. By Sunday, 70’s remain but another major cold front is ahead. This will lead to an increased storm threat by Sunday evening. Severe weather is possible Sunday evening into Monday with strong storms and a wind threat at the moment.

NEXT WEEK:

On Monday, showers remain into the afternoon with highs in the 60’s. However, a cold front should pass, bringing cooler temperatures by Tuesday with highs in the 50’s. Dry conditions remain on Tuesday, but not for long. Showers return Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 50’s.

