Gov. Bill Lee visits future educators at Bethel

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee paid a visit to a local university on Thursday.

Gov. Bill Lee visits future educators at Bethel

Gov. Bill Lee visits future educators at Bethel

Gov. Bill Lee visits future educators at Bethel

The governor spoke to students and teachers at Bethel University.

Lee encouraged students on their educational path and in their future careers.

Lee also popped in on a classroom of future teachers and emphasized how the education field needs teachers now more than ever.

Dr. Morgan Butler, with Bethel, says for her education students to hear about the new Education Funding Formula from the governor will make an impact on their future careers.

“As future teachers that are about to go into the field, that will mean the world to them that they kind of heard it first from him. Very profoundly impactful for the educators in my department and for future teachers,” Butler said.

Senior Olivia Green says as the SGA president at school, getting to speak with someone who holds a government leader position gives her inspiration.

“It was absolutely amazing to meet him. It makes me want to strive to do more. I just thought I was going to stop at SGA president, but as I see such a humble person, just like me, it makes me strive to maybe be the governor of Tennessee one day,” Green said.

Students and teachers say they enjoyed getting to see the governor during his visit.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.