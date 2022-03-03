Jackson Arts Council opens applications for NEA funding

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last year the Jackson Arts Council announced they will distribute $150,000 in grants as part of the American Rescue Plan. Now, applications for those eligible have been opened.

Described as an effort to help the arts and culture sector recover from the pandemic, those eligible to apply for the grant include:

Nonprofit organizations in good standing with the IRS

State or local government units

Higher education institutions

Federally recognized Indian tribal governments

And individual artists

Applicants must provide proof of a history of arts-based programming or projects, and an intention to use the funds for the recovery of the arts.

The grants are only available to those in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison and McNairy Counties.

The Jackson Arts Council is one of 66 arts agencies across the nation awarded funding by the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information or to learn how to apply, click here.

For more local news, click here.