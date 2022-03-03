Jackson names local artist Callie Wright Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named its Hub City Hero for the month of February.

The city named local artist Callie Wright as the month’s hero, pointing to her close work with Area Relief Ministries.

The news release says she would take photos, and then paint them. The release says that she would like to put on an art show to present the artwork, and wants to donate the proceeds back to ARM.

“We may not often think of an artist as being a hero, but a hero sees the good in humanity,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “Callie sees that good and transfers it to canvas through her paintings.”

The winners of the Hub City Hero award for 2022 include:

Dallas Weddle for January

You can see some of Wright’s work on Instagram @facesofjacksontn.

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

To nominate a Hub City Hero, click here.