Jackson police surround home in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a heavy police presence in east Jackson on Thursday.
Jackson police say around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Campbell Street.
JPD says its officers were told that shots were coming from the back of a home on Ingram Street.
JPD says officers found a vehicle that appeared to have been hit by gunfire, leading officers to two men, one with a handgun and one without.
JPD says a chase ensued, with one being captured and the other barricading themselves in a home on the corner of Ingram Street and Catalina Drive.
Around 3 p.m. SWAT team members were seen entering the home, but it is unknown if anyone from the home has been taken into custody by police.
