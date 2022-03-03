Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market to open this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local event is coming back to the Hub City.

The new promoters of the Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market say they are excited to be bringing back a local event.

“We don’t live far down the road, so this is one of our shopping hubs. We’re real familiar with Jackson. We’ve always loved it, and this facility is one of the best ones in the Mid-South,” said Jerry Windham, one of the owners of Southern Market Promotions.

One of the owners says she knows the impact Friendly Franks had in the community.

“Friendly Franks was great. We’re happy to continue on the process of what Peggy has already done. She’s had a great market,” said Allison Windham, one of the owners of Southern Market Promotions.

They say they know Friendly Franks set a high standard.

“It’s going to be some big shoes to fill. I just think that we’re going to try to bring what I think is going to be more of a city-country market versus just a city market,” Jerry Windham said.

Plus, they want to bring something unique.

“What we saw in Ripley really was an explosion of diversity once we opened up certain areas of the market, and I think that’s what we want to do here,” Jerry Windham said.

One local vendor that had been a part of Friendly Franks for years says he has high expectations for the upcoming event.

“A lot of excitement going on. The new things that they are going to be bringing through this year into the new year, as they said, the versatility, the different vendors, expanding the outside areas, just expanding all over, again the versatility of all the products and bringing more people in,” said Stev Smith, the owner of A Unique Find/O’Dours.

There will be no cost for admission or parking for the event.

It will start Friday at 5 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m.

It will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will still be at the Jackson Fairgrounds and will be the first weekend of every month.

