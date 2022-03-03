JCM promotes student wellness with health fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school is continuing to celebrate Black History Month with a focus on health and wellness.

On Thursday, Jackson Central-Merry highlighted Black health and wellness by exposing students to community health vendors.

The health fair was previously postponed due to severe weather.

The JCM Health Fair aims to ensure students are taking control of their health at an early age.

Event organizers say COVID-19 triggered health issues among some students they were previously unaware of.

Dance teacher and health fair organizer, Nadia Beard says scheduling regular check-ups and seeking the proper knowledge to do so is critical.

“So it’s very important that we take care of ourselves now while we have the opportunity, and if we want things to become better and we want to be better and we want to be better as a society, it’s most important that we make sure that we get those check-ups so that we are stronger, physically and mentally,” Beard said.

This is the first annual health fair for JCM.

Event organizers hope to do more for students and the community in the future.

