Services for Ms. Clara Bell Williamson Flowers age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The visitation will be on Friday, from 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

