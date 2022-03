Mugshots : Madison County : 03/02/22 – 03/03/22

Scott, Sophia Scott, Sophia: Criminal trespass

Al-twaijri, Hani Al-twaijri, Hani: Driving under the influence, open container law

Dowdy, Cody Dowdy, Cody: Failure to appear

Edwards, Marilyn Edwards, Marilyn: Violation of probation

Fleming, Tujulia Fleming, Tujulia: Possession of stolen property, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



Hughes, Bradley Hughes, Bradley: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Keith, Matthew Keith, Matthew: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999

Kerr, Samantha Kerr, Samantha: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine

Mckinney, Efrem Mckinney, Efrem: Simple domestic assault

Neville Bogue, Kaylee Neville Bogue, Kaylee: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Pierce, Latrice Pierce, Latrice: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

Poindexter, Demetres Poindexter, Demetres: Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

Rogers, Deandrae Rogers, Deandrae: Simple domestic assault

Tabor, Amy Tabor, Amy: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Williams, Donald Williams, Donald: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Wilson, Tierra Wilson, Tierra: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.