Ricky McQueen, age 70, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Audrey Cannon McQueen, departed this life Sunday evening at his home with his family beside him.

Ricky was born July 14, 1951 in Somerville, Tennessee to James and Clara McQueen. He attended the Fayette County School System and was a member of Williston Baptist Church. He was married to Audrey Cannon for fifty years. Ricky was employed by the Tennessee State Department as State Supervisor and Fayette County Public Works for over 21 years. He ran heavy equipment for most of his career and loved every minute of it. He was self-employed in his early years as a dirt contractor and retired in July of 2021. Ricky enjoyed coon hunting in his early years, loved walking in the yard and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved having breakfast with his son and grandsons on the weekend.

Mr. McQueen is survived by his wife of fifty years, Audrey McQueen; his son, Robbie McQueen (Carol); his daughter Nikki Escobar; seven grandchildren, Alex (Alaina), Matthew (Anna), Joshua (Chelsea), Dean, Clara, Peyton, Bentley; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph McQueen (Sue) and Wayne McQueen; and his sister, Aleen Dowdy (Howard).

Graveside Services for Ricky were held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee with Bro. Rickey Burns officiating.

Pallbearers were Dale Burns, Keith Cannon, Gary McQueen, David Adair, Kyle Bennett and Jeremy Bishop. Honorary pallbearers were Alex McQueen, Matthew McQueen, Joshua McQueen and Bentley McQueen.

