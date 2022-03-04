City of Jackson brings back Month of Miracles

JACKSON, Tenn. –The City of Jackson has is hosting its annual Month of Miracles.

City officials made the announcement at City Hall on Friday.

This is the first time since COVID-19 started that officials have been able to bring back the event.

Officials say this is a great time for outdoor projects and a great opportunity to make Jackson even more beautiful.

And in the midst of recent flooding and weather damage, officials say we can move forward.

“If we all come together as a community, work together, put all our talents together, we all have an interest in having a beautiful city. So let’s just work together. Let’s unite together to clean it up,” said Recreation Manager Bridgett Parham.

Parham also wants to encourage you to help your neighbors and those who are elderly with their outside work.

