Dry Conditions Today, But Heavy Rainfall and Severe Storms Return this Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, March 4, 2022 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Mild temperatures begin this morning with 40’s and 50’s. The stationary front to our south will turn warm as the warm air mass surges north. This will bring upper 70’s to West Tennessee today for highs. Partly cloudy skies will remain even into the evening, as lows drop into the 50’s once again. Overnight, clouds will continue to move in, bringing in mostly cloudy conditions.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our dry streak comes to an end by this weekend, with storms returning Saturday. Highs remain in the 70’s on Saturday with the chance for some late scattered thunderstorms. Overnight, lows drop into the 60’s with showers continuing.

By Sunday, 70’s remain but another major cold front is ahead. This will lead to an increased storm threat by Sunday evening. Severe weather is possible Sunday evening into Monday. Heavy rainfall is possible with up to 2″ of rainfall accumulation possible Sunday into Monday. This could lead to more flooding concerns. Gusty and damaging winds will also be a possibility.

NEXT WEEK:

On Monday, storms remain into the afternoon with highs in the 60’s. However, a cold front should pass, bringing cooler temperatures by Tuesday with highs in the 50’s. Dry conditions remain on Tuesday, but not for long. Showers return Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 50’s. Showers take a break on Thursday but could be returning by Friday. 50’s and 60’s are possible Thursday and Friday, nearing average temperatures.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com