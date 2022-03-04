First Friday Forum for March sees focus on political history

JACKSON, Tenn. — This month’s First Friday Forum took a look back at the political history of Jackson and Madison County.

The Bicentennial programming and event theme for March is government and politics.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the past, present and future of politics and government in Jackson and Madison county.

First Friday was held at First Methodist Church at 200 South Church Street in downtown Jackson.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.