Jackson police officer facing DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police officer is facing a DUI charge, according to a news release.

The Jackson Police Department says that on Sept. 17, 2021, one of its officers pulled a vehicle over for driving erratically.

After discovering the driver to be off-duty Officer Ricky L. Allen Jr., an officer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to handle the investigation.

The release says a Field Sobriety Test was done and Allen was suspected to be under the influence. He was taken into custody, and was placed on Administrative Leave with pay, the release says.

On Feb. 28 of this year, the Madison County Grand Jury indicted Allen with DUI and implied consent, the release says.

Two days later, JPD placed Allen on Administrative Leave without pay pending the outcome of the prosecution, the release says.

In the release, Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley states:

“The Jackson Police Department holds its Officers to very high personal conduct standards, both on and off duty. Obviously, among these is adherence to the law in every circumstance. Suspected violations of driving laws are addressed by JPD impartially with the overall safety of our community as a priority. As with any other citizen, the incident involving Officer Allen was addressed according to these standards. Because of pending proceedings, and out of respect for Officer Allen’s right to a fair and impartial judicial process, no further specific comments involving this incident will be made by the Jackson Police Department.”

