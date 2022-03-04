Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market open for business

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market has opened its door!

The market has vendors from all over the state and out of state.

One vendor says this is the largest amount of vendors she’s seen since she has been a part of the flea market.

“In the 10 years I’ve been here I’ve never seen it this full. I was helping Allison in the office earlier, and we are down to eight spots, and they are all outside that we have left to sell. So it is going to be packed with vendors this weekend,” said Brittaney Lunsford, the owner of Mrs. B of All Trades.

The flea market will be open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

