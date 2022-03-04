JCM hosts 4th Black History Month Showcase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school held a special Black History Month event for the community.

Jackson Central-Merry High School held their fourth annual Black History Month Showcase.

It was coordinated by the Student Government Association.

The event gave people the chance to celebrate the contributions and cultural significance of African Americans throughout history.

Students prepared for over a month with performances including songs, dances and poetry.

SGA Vice President, Kimora Fogle says students put in a lot of hard word to make this a special event for the community.

“We really want to celebrate our ancestors, and celebrate the people of Jackson, Tennessee as one,” Fogle said.

Student leaders would like to give a special thanks to their sponsors and assistant principal for helping bring the event to life.

