John Calhoun “Jack” Rice III, farmer and cattleman of Braden, Tennessee, and husband of Elizabeth “Betsy” Thompson Rice, passed away on March 3, 2022. He was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on December 8, 1940, delivered by his grandfather, Dr. John C. Rice, to Charleen Jackson Rice and John C. Rice, Jr.

Jack grew up in Braden on the family farm started by Dr. Rice in the early 1900s. He graduated from Fayette County High School ’58, Southwestern at Memphis (Rhodes College) ’63 and the United States Navy Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island ’64.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War as a Lt. (j.g.) on the staff of the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, aboard the cruiser USS Oklahoma City, home port Yokosuka, Japan. He married his high school sweetheart, Betsy Thompson, in 1965 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Tokyo.

Jack was the last Chairman of Fayette County’s Quarterly County Court, serving in that role 1972-78. The position included the duties of probate and juvenile court judge, and he was affectionately known as “Judge Jack.”

He was a lifelong cattleman and a member of the Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association. The cows appreciated his kind and gentle nature, but his extensive vocabulary was lost on them.

Jack was a wonderful storyteller with an infectious laugh and a mischievous look in his bright blue eyes. He was an avid reader and loved all kinds of music. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to any destination where he could look at farmland and cattle.

Jack was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church at Mason, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, his daughter Alix Thompson Rice, his son John Craig Rice, two aunts, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Callis Rice.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11784 Main Street in Mason. Interment will be private.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, c/o Bill Scarbrough, 755 Seay Drive, Mason, TN 38049, Braden United Methodist Church, 230 Highway 59, Mason, TN 38049, or the church or charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.