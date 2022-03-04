K9 officer assists in Dyersburg drug arrest

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Sunday evening traffic stop in Dyersburg led to an arrest on multiple drug charges.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, on February 27, an officer pulled over a vehicle traveling on the 51 Bypass with an expired registration.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Darrell Benthal, and the passenger was 44-year-old Terry Sollis. Both men are from Dyersburg.

Benthal refused the officer’s request to search the vehicle, and K9 Officer Drago conducted an open-air search around the vehicle, which indicated narcotics were present.

That’s when authorities discovered over 42 grams of methamphetamine, three meth pills, 14 Suboxone pills, nine Suboxone strips, over eight grams of suspected marijuana, 43 hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Sollis — the passenger — was charged with possession with intent to sell schedule II and schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held in the Dyer County Jail pending further action from city court.

Benthal was cited for possession with drug paraphernalia and has since been released with a citation.

