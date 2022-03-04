Man dies after boat capsizes on river in West Tennessee

GILT EDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has died after his aluminum boat capsized on the Hatchie River in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the body of 59-year-old Steven D. Campbell was found in the river in Tipton County on Wednesday.

Agency officials said Campbell, of Burlison, was not wearing a life jacket.

His 14-foot boat capsized in the river, which was experiencing hazardous water conditions and had risen to 16 feet.

According to the wildlife resources agency, Campbell’s death is the fourth fatal boating accident this year in Tennessee.

