Mugshots : Madison County : 03/03/22 – 03/04/22

Timothy Potter Timothy Potter: Violation of probation

Devontae Ward Devontae Ward: Violation of community corrections

Dontarrius Hurt Dontarrius Hurt: Failure to appear

Harold Tate Harold Tate: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Lynn Steele Lynn Steele: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



Marcus Cole Marcus Cole: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass

Martavious Whiteside Ballard Martavious Whiteside Ballard: Violation of community corrections

Qasandra Dance Qasandra Dance: Violation of probation

Shenna Clay Shenna Clay: Vandalism

Thomas Byrd Thomas Byrd: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.