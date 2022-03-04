Mugshots : Madison County : 03/03/22 – 03/04/22 March 4, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Timothy Potter Timothy Potter: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Devontae Ward Devontae Ward: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Dontarrius Hurt Dontarrius Hurt: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Harold Tate Harold Tate: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Lynn Steele Lynn Steele: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Marcus Cole Marcus Cole: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass Marcus Cole: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption Martavious Whiteside Ballard Martavious Whiteside Ballard: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Qasandra Dance Qasandra Dance: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Shenna Clay Shenna Clay: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption Thomas Byrd Thomas Byrd: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter