Tennessee representative picked to replace ousted senator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state representative has been appointed to temporarily replace a Democratic lawmaker who was ousted from her position by the Republican-led state Senate because of a federal wire fraud conviction.

The Shelby County Commission in Memphis chose state Rep. London Lamar to fill the state Senate seat formerly held by Katrina Robinson during an hours-long meeting Thursday that featured several votes.

Robinson was ousted from her position by fellow senators during a Feb. 2 session.

Lamar will step down from her House seat and serve on an interim basis in the Senate until the Nov. 8 election.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.