Woman reunited with biological family thanks to DNA test

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — It’s a reunion you have to see to believe.



Edwonia Davis says she grew up in foster care for most of her life.

Through the ancestry.com‘s DNA kit, she says she learned she had a family members she never knew.

Last year, her biological father’s daughter, Davis’s sister, reached out through ancestry.com.

Her biological father is John L. Davis Love from Savannah.

She and Love actually met a few months ago when he came to Atlanta to meet her.

Now, she is in Savannah to meet her eight siblings and her step-mother Momma Nancy.

Davis says the feeling of meeting her biological father was overwhelming.

“When I look at him, I see me. And that’s overwhelming. It’s actually overwhelming,” Davis said.

And for her, she says all the dots are now connected and this feels like a literal homecoming.

“I don’t have to wonder about anything anymore. When I walked in, I felt at home. Driving up, I felt I was coming home,” Davis said.

Davis says she wants to first thank God for His perfect timing.

She also wants to thank all her siblings, her biological father, and Momma Nancy for opening their hearts and home to her.

