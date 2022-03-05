Indicted state lawmaker won’t seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who has been indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws has announced that he won’t seek reelection.

In his Friday announcement on Twitter, Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey said his decision had been influenced by “a recent, exciting change to my personal life, and I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

In October, a federal grand jury in Nashville handed down a five-count indictment against Kelsey and a Nashville social club owner.

They are accused of illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during Kelsey’s 2016 failed congressional campaign.

Kelsey has described the charges as a “political witch hunt” and maintained that he’s “totally innocent.”

