Jackson Symphony hosts second Masterworks concert
JACKSON, Tenn–The Jackson Symphony held their second masterworks concert.
Masterworks concerts are a little different from pop concerts. This series is more classical than the pop series.
Differentiating the two, the pop series plays more recognizable compositions while the masterworks concert is a bit more classical.
The Saturday night concert featured award winning violinist Julian Rhee. Rhee will also be performing tomorrow afternoon at First Baptist Church on North Highland.