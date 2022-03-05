Jackson Symphony hosts second Masterworks concert

Jessica Davis,

JACKSON, Tenn–The Jackson Symphony held their second masterworks concert.

Masterworks concerts are a little different from pop concerts. This series is more classical than the pop series.

Differentiating the two, the pop series plays more recognizable compositions while the masterworks concert is a bit more classical. 

The Saturday night concert featured award winning violinist Julian Rhee. Rhee will also be performing tomorrow afternoon at First Baptist Church on North Highland. 

