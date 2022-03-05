Local record store celebrates 4 years

JACKSON, Tenn. –Third Eye Curiosities is celebrating their Fourth Anniversary!

Third Eye Curiosities opened in 2018, being the only brick and mortar record store between Memphis and Nashville.





Owner, Hunter Cross didn’t know the path the store would take when opening, but records were always a hot commodity in the store, making selling records their main focus.

For the anniversary, customers could hear some live music from Cross and his band-mates, and even bring their own vinyls to be played in the shop.

Cross says throughout the years the community has always shown love and support.

“Gratitude for sure, especially during 2020, people were building up their collections. And we saw an out-pour of support from the community, and it really opened my eyes to how our community is actually very strong,” Cross said.

If you’d like to visit Third Eye Curiosities, they are located at 116 East Baltimore Street, and are open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.