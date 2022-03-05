Nashville couples charged in separate drug deaths of kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Nashville couples have been charged with murder in separate drug-related deaths of children.

Nashville police said Thursday that two grandparents were arrested in connection with the death of their 20-month-old grandson, while a woman and her partner were charged in the death of her nearly 1-year-old niece.

Charles Allen Sr. and Yolanda Newsome were caring for Korran Newsome in August when he stopped breathing and later died.

A toxicology test found that he had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult.

Alayna Shadowens was staying with Ronald Spencer and Christy Shadowens in January 2021 when she was found unresponsive.

The medical examiner determined she died of meth toxicity.

For more details on the charges, click here.

To read more news happening around Tennessee, click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.