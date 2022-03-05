Warm Weather Continues, Storms Return this Weekend!

Saturday Forecast Update for March 5th:

As we wrap up the nicest weather week in 2022 here in West Tennessee, changes are on the way. We tied a record of 80° in Jackson on Friday, and highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend. Rain returns late Saturday and storm chances fire up on Sunday. Strong and possibly severe storms will impacts sections of West Tennessee Sunday Afternoon & Monday before clearing Monday night. We will watch the situation closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. We will have more on the timing of when you can expect the storms to move through and more on next weeks cool down, coming up right here.

RECORD HIGH ON FRIDAY:

We were expecting the clouds to move in a couple hours earlier then they did, but since they didn’t move in until after 3, we were able to hit 80° for the first time in 2022. We are still waiting to get the official high for today from the National Weather Service, but we at least tied the record high set back in the bicentennial year of 1976.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is expected to be warm and humid and chances for showers and storms will return to the Mid South. Thunderstorms appear to be likely for some as the system moves through but the timing and location of the most significant weather is slowly being determined. Highs will still reach the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows Saturday night should only fall down into the low to mid 60s.

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend develops, especially if you have outdoor plans. Rain chances and non severe storms are expected Saturday night and storm chances increase into the end of the weekend. The storm threat appears to get going Sunday afternoon and will stick around into Monday afternoon. Some stronger or severe storms look possible so we will be watching the situation closely over the next few days. Sunday night lows are forecast to be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

Monday morning & afternoon looks to be our best shot at a severe storm or two or at least some stronger straight line wind storms from the incoming storm system. A cold front will pass by on Monday bringing not only the shower/storm activity, but a change in the wind direction as well from the southwest to the northwest. Highs will fall into the mid 60s on Monday and likely the mid 50s on Tuesday. The showers will move on out by Monday night and a dry but cooler day is expected on Tuesday.

BACK HALF OF NEXT WEEK

Some of the long term forecast model guidance is showing another low pressure system tracking to our south in the middle of next week and it could bring another round of rain showers to West Tennessee on Wednesday. If that system misses us will be because it stayed too far to the south. We will be keeping a close eye on both Monday and Wednesday’s rain and storm chances all weekend long in the Storm Team Weather Center. There looks to be below freezing weather that will be returning to the region for the following weekend, so keep an eye out for that next week.

TORNADO SAFETY:

Severe weather could be returning to West Tennessee Sunday and Monday Here is a quick refresher on Tornado safety. Be ready BEFORE athreatens

Develop & communicate a safety plan for wherever you are (e.g. home, work, school)

Identify a safe place!

Practice your safety plan & going to your safe place

Have way(s) to receive watches/warnings

Be familiar with weather terminology!

Do you know the difference between a Watch & a Warning? How about an Emergency?

Watch- Be Prepared. Be ready to put your plan in place & go to your safe place.

Warning- Take Action! GO to your safe place!

LIGHTNING SAFETY:

With storms returning this weekend, and as we get closer to the heart of severe weather season in West Tennessee, here are some interesting facts about lightning that you might not have known in the graphic below. Also, did you know that there are multiple types of lightning? For example, there’s “intra-cloud” and “cloud-to-ground” flashes. Cloud-to-ground lightning can either have a positive or negative charge depending on what part of the cloud it comes from! Visit weather.gov/safety/lightning-science-types-flashes for more info on lightning science.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into the Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

