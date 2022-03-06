‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s “Santa Barbara” and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the 1990’s sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” has died. He was 88.

His stepdaughter tells the Hollywood Reporter that Ryan died Friday of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than a half-century, the rugged character actor appeared in movies, TV shows and on the Broadway stage.

He had a long-running part on “Dharma & Greg” as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father.

