Jackson Symphony holds final Chamber Concert

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Symphony held their last Chamber Concert of the season at a local church.

19- year-old, Julian Rhee played this weekend at First Baptist Church in Jackson.





He is a 2020 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition Winner and has played across the U.S and the world.

Leaders with The Jackson Symphony say it’s an honor to have someone like Rhee to perform here.

“We’re so fortunate with the Jackson Symphony to be able to bring to this community so many outstanding artists from all over the world to perform with us,” said Sherry Freeman, executive director, The Jackson Symphony.

Freeman says the next season’s concert will be April 2 at The Carl Perkins Civic Center.