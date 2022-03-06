Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market wraps up first weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –The new Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market is wrapping up this weekend.

WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News spoke with several vendors to see if this weekend met their expectations.

“Being back for the first time since December, we didn’t really know exactly what to expect. We were expecting maybe a slow weekend,” said Dee Wimberley, owner The Canning Couple.

Other vendors say they were preparing for a large crowd.

“I was ready. I started sewing, started making shirts, making sure my orders were in. I was just ready. I was ready to come back, I was already packed up two days prior,” said Lauquenta Shaw, owner Nana’s Unique Children’s Boutique.

Little did these vendors know this weekend would be one that would surprise them.

“It has blown us away. The folks of Jackson have come out left, right, sideways , upside down, every way they could. It has been an extremely well, extremely, extremely good weekend,” Wimberley said.

“It was crowded, everybody was happy to be back, laughing, talking, buying. I had to go back home and go back in my totes to restock back up today. So it was a good weekend,” Shaw said.

They also say they’ve noticed something different from before.

“I’ve seen a lot of change of vendors. We’ve got a lot of vendors that we’ve never seen before and it seems like there’s a lot more outside than we had previously,” Wimberley said.

“A lot of new vendors here, the more different vendors, the better the show is,” Shaw said.

Wimberley says she’s happy to see some of her regular customers again.

“Even if they don’t buy anything, they come by and we get to visit with them. So we’ve missed them because they’ve become like family to us over the last 4 years,” Wimberley said.

The next Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market is scheduled for the first weekend of April.