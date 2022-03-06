Lane College celebrates a milestone

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local college celebrates a special occasion today.

Lane College is celebrating its Founder’s Day, all while helping students.

“It marks a day of celebration, to celebrate the power of our students, the founder of our Father Bishop Issac Lane, the power of our community and the power of Lane College,” said Darlette Samuels, vice president, Institutional Advancement.

Lane College hosted its annual Founder’s Day Gala Scholarship dinner.







“Each year we say ‘oh, it cannot get bigger and better’ and it’s just amazing that no, every year it gets bigger and better. And what makes it bigger and better? The community support,” Samuels said.

Samuels says without them, this event would not be possible.

“They know the importance of this event, they know that today is celebrating the birth of our founder and also we’re celebrating the actual Founder’s Day, the existence of Lane College. So it’s a very important day,” Samuels said.

This event helps Lane College students.

“All of the funds derived from this event will support worthy students, those who are deserving of scholarships. So all the money that has been raised today will go back into our students, because student success is a priority at Lane College,” Samuels said.

She also says this day is special.

“It’s a very sacred day for us and it’s a tradition that we all come together and celebrate the power of Lane College, the power of our students and the power of this community,” Samuels said.

This year’s special guest was Grammy and Stellar Award winning singer Donnie McClurkin.