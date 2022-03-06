Severe Storms Likely Overnight But A Calmer Next Few Days Are in Store

Weather Update – Sunday, March 6, 2022 – 5:50PM

TODAY:

We’ve had a warm day ahead of us, tying the all time record for a high temperature of 80, which was last made in 1994. We’ve remained mostly dry south of I-40 with a few showers and storms north of I-40. However, most of the severe threat will hold off until the evening hours. Most are expected to move in after midnight and lasting until about 8-10am tomorrow morning. The main threat overnight will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall which can lead to localized flooding. The risk of tornadoes remains low this evening but still cannot be ruled out. The greatest chance for any tornadoes in our area will be in the northwestern corner. Lows should remain in the 50’s-60’s overnight, depending on how far the front is able to pass before the morning.

TOMORROW:

The severe threat should pass by 8-10am, but a few showers and storms can remain on the back end. These will bring more rainfall to portions of our area into Monday afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower 60’s in the morning but quickly fall afterwards. Winds however should remain gusty into the teens for speeds. After showers taper off, partly cloudy skies could be seen and into the overnight hours as well. Lows should drop into the 30’s. Overnight, a few flurries may be spotted due to some moisture from a system to our south that will bring showers Tuesday. No winter weather accumulation is expected.

THIS WEEK:

The first half of the day Tuesday looks dry but showers move in during the second half and overnight. Highs should remain in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s. By Wednesday morning, showers taper off, leaving a mostly dry day ahead. Highs in the upper 50’s are expected with lows in the 30’s overnight. By Thursday, drier conditions remain with a little sunshine. Highs in the lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s are expected before showers move in Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers pick back up Friday ahead of another cold front. Highs remain in the 60’s with showers and storms by the afternoon. Severe weather is possible but moer fine tuned details will be available as time grows closer. After the front passes, lows drop into the 20’s. This could lead to some winter weather possible on the back end of the front. By Saturday morning, winter weather should taper off with highs barley making it out of the 30’s. Sunshine and drier conditions remain into the weekend. Lows are back in the 20’s Saturday evening. However, southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing for a slight warm up into the 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com