Robert L. Hamilton (Bob), age 64 born in Jackson, TN on July 1, 1957 passed away at home on March 3, 2022. He was a graduate of Jackson Central Merry High in 1975. Immediately upon graduation, he started his career in sales at Tom Lawlers, Inc. He partnered in ownership with his father and brother at Tom Lawlers. Around 1992, Bob sold his share of Tom Lawlers and started XMC, Inc (Xerox Sales Agency) around in Memphis, TN. Over the course of his impressive career, he expanded XMC with the help of his business partners Mike McCaghren, Ben McCaghren, and Sean Seward to the second largest Xerox sales agency in the country. Although his first passion was always his family, his other was his business. He created a family oriented company, which he used to impact the communities and lives of the people therein, in the most positive way possible. Bob’s true passion was people and the lives he could impact. Bob was a member of Toastmasters and the Germantown Chamber of Commerce where he served as a board member, as well as many other organizations that he made donations to and volunteered for. He also won many awards while working for XMC for his outstanding leadership, being nominated for the small business award from the Memphis Business Journal and has won numerous national awards for it’s performance, including the Xerox Gold Award of Excellence, President’s Club and Superior Service Award. Xerox also recognized Bob and XMC for it’s outstanding achievements by naming them a Platinum Agency and a “14 Star Top Performer.” His success in his business led him and Missy on so many adventures throughout the world.

Bob was so well loved because he loved so well. His entire life was to take care of his family, including extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed traveling, vacations, going to the lake house in Pickwick, TN and most recently his second home in Perdido Key, FL. He enjoyed watching his oldest grandson play baseball for a team that became family. Bob and Missy both supported the Memphis Travelers in so many ways by donating to the organization, buying equipment, sunglasses, and souvenirs that they will always cherish. Bob was a giver to all. He often bought dinner for strangers, paid for groceries for the person in front of him, fed the homeless, and donated money to anyone or any cause that touched his heart. He took his entire family on yearly vacations, sometimes more than once. Bob was a lover of good food and found joy in sharing that love with others. There are so many lives that Bob has touched with his genuine heart, love for people, and his generous spirit. A friend of Bob and Missy’s said it best when she wrote: “Bob loved his family unconditionally, and he did everything full throttle… work, life, love and especially his family.” His love for his grandchildren was the most precious gift that they will forever carry in their hearts and continue to spread that love to others. Bob was most proud to be “Dubba”, not only to his grandchildren but for any child that came into his life.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Joseph Allen Hamilton. He is survived by his beloved wife Missy; his five loving children Bryan Hamilton (Candice), Angela McCrady (Tommy), Alex Tomlinson, Elizabeth Clark (Edmond), Sidy Sall, Cassie Sall; and his seven grandchildren Aidan McCrady, Joseph Hamilton, Annalynn McCrady, Savannah Hamilton, Rorie Clark, Charlie Clark, and Missy Sall. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Hamilton and two siblings.

As Bob was a laid back, casual guy, his family would appreciate his life’s celebration to imitate that. We request that attire be business casual.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, TN. Family will be received from 9:15-10:00 A.M. Friends will be welcomed from 10:00-11:30 A.M. The service will be held at 12:00 P.M.

After the funeral services, a Celebration of Life will be held at Bob’s treasured home, 159 Lynn Road, Eads, TN 38028.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: Monument of Love Baptist Church, P.O. Box 140094, Memphis, TN 38114 or West Cancer Center and Research Institute, 7945 Wolf River Blvd., Germantown, TN 38138.

